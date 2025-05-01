Daydreaming while driving is an example of which type of distraction?
A
Cognitive distraction
B
Manual distraction
C
Auditory distraction
D
Visual distraction
1
Understand the concept of distraction types in psychology, especially in the context of driving. Distractions can be categorized into cognitive, manual, auditory, and visual types.
Define each type of distraction: Cognitive distraction involves mental focus being diverted from the task; manual distraction involves physical actions that take hands off the wheel; auditory distraction involves sounds that divert attention; visual distraction involves taking eyes off the road.
Analyze the example given: Daydreaming while driving means the driver's mind is not focused on driving but is instead engaged in internal thoughts.
Since daydreaming affects the driver's mental focus without involving physical actions, sounds, or visual attention shifts, it fits the definition of cognitive distraction.
Conclude that daydreaming while driving is an example of cognitive distraction because it involves a diversion of mental attention away from the driving task.
