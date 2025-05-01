Which of the following is a common emotional or behavioral effect of trauma?
A
Improved concentration and memory
B
Decreased sensitivity to pain
C
Experiencing anxiety or panic attacks
D
Increased motivation for routine tasks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of trauma and its typical psychological effects. Trauma often leads to emotional and behavioral changes that can disrupt normal functioning.
Step 2: Review common emotional responses to trauma, such as heightened anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, and mood disturbances. These are well-documented in psychological literature.
Step 3: Consider behavioral effects of trauma, which may include avoidance behaviors, hypervigilance, or difficulty concentrating, rather than improvements in cognitive functions like memory or motivation.
Step 4: Evaluate each option by comparing it to known trauma responses. For example, improved concentration and memory or increased motivation are generally not associated with trauma; decreased sensitivity to pain is less common and not a primary emotional or behavioral effect.
Step 5: Conclude that experiencing anxiety or panic attacks aligns with common emotional effects of trauma, making it the most accurate choice among the options provided.
