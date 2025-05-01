Which of the following accurately describes intellectual pain in the context of stress?
A
Intellectual pain is the physical sensation experienced during periods of intense emotional stress.
B
Intellectual pain is the feeling of fatigue after engaging in physical exercise.
C
Intellectual pain refers to the discomfort or distress caused by challenging cognitive tasks, such as problem-solving or decision-making, especially when these tasks exceed one's perceived abilities.
D
Intellectual pain describes the social isolation that results from stressful interpersonal relationships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'intellectual pain' within the context of psychology and stress. It is important to recognize that intellectual pain is not a physical sensation but relates to cognitive and emotional experiences.
Step 2: Identify the key elements of intellectual pain, which involve discomfort or distress arising from engaging in challenging cognitive tasks, such as problem-solving or decision-making.
Step 3: Differentiate intellectual pain from other types of pain or stress responses, such as physical pain, fatigue from exercise, or social isolation, which are distinct concepts.
Step 4: Recognize that intellectual pain occurs especially when cognitive demands exceed an individual's perceived abilities, leading to feelings of frustration or mental strain.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate description of intellectual pain in the context of stress is the discomfort caused by challenging cognitive tasks that surpass one's perceived cognitive capacity.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah