According to the psychodynamic perspective, Freud emphasized that unresolved childhood conflicts often lead to which of the following outcomes in adulthood?
A
An increased ability to self-actualize and reach one's full potential
B
The complete absence of defense mechanisms
C
The development of psychological disorders or maladaptive behaviors
D
A greater reliance on conscious decision-making processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective, which was developed by Sigmund Freud. This perspective emphasizes the influence of unconscious processes and early childhood experiences on adult behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that Freud believed unresolved conflicts during childhood, especially those involving psychosexual stages, could lead to difficulties later in life.
Step 3: Identify the typical outcomes Freud associated with unresolved childhood conflicts, such as the development of psychological disorders or maladaptive behaviors, rather than positive outcomes like self-actualization.
Step 4: Note that Freud also proposed defense mechanisms as unconscious strategies to manage anxiety from these conflicts, so the complete absence of defense mechanisms is unlikely according to his theory.
Step 5: Conclude that according to Freud's psychodynamic perspective, unresolved childhood conflicts most commonly result in psychological difficulties or maladaptive behaviors in adulthood.
