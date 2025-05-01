According to psychological theories of emotion, which factor is most likely to be predicted by an employee's level of trust in authorities?
A
Physical health
B
Organizational commitment
C
Technical skill proficiency
D
Cognitive intelligence
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological theories of emotion that relate to workplace behavior, such as the affective events theory and social exchange theory, which emphasize the role of emotions and trust in shaping employee attitudes.
Step 2: Recognize that 'trust in authorities' refers to the employee's belief in the reliability, integrity, and fairness of organizational leaders, which influences emotional responses and workplace attitudes.
Step 3: Identify the outcomes typically predicted by trust in authorities, focusing on attitudes and behaviors rather than physical or cognitive traits. Trust often leads to positive emotional bonds with the organization.
Step 4: Compare the given options: physical health, organizational commitment, technical skill proficiency, and cognitive intelligence. Consider which of these is an attitude or emotional state influenced by trust.
Step 5: Conclude that organizational commitment, which reflects an employee's emotional attachment and loyalty to the organization, is most directly predicted by their level of trust in authorities according to psychological theories of emotion.
