Charismatic leadership may create which of the following ethical concerns?
A
It can lead to followers suspending their own moral judgment in favor of the leader's vision.
B
It eliminates the risk of groupthink within teams.
C
It always results in increased organizational transparency.
D
It guarantees that all group decisions are made democratically.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of charismatic leadership: It refers to a leadership style where the leader uses personal charm and persuasive communication to inspire and influence followers.
Identify the ethical concerns related to charismatic leadership: Consider how the leader's strong influence might affect followers' independent thinking and moral judgment.
Analyze each option in the problem: For example, evaluate whether charismatic leadership eliminates groupthink, increases transparency, or guarantees democratic decision-making.
Recognize that charismatic leadership can lead followers to suspend their own moral judgment in favor of the leader's vision, which is an ethical concern because it may reduce critical thinking and personal responsibility.
Conclude that the primary ethical concern is the potential for followers to prioritize the leader's vision over their own moral standards, rather than the other options which are not guaranteed outcomes of charismatic leadership.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah