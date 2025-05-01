Which of the following best explains why reading comprehension is difficult to assess through formal testing alone?
A
Formal tests always provide a complete picture of a student's reading abilities.
B
All students interpret test questions in exactly the same way.
C
Reading comprehension is only determined by word recognition speed.
D
Formal tests may not capture the influence of prior knowledge and context on understanding.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of reading comprehension, which involves not only decoding words but also integrating prior knowledge, context, and inferential thinking to derive meaning from text.
Step 2: Recognize that formal tests typically focus on specific, measurable skills such as vocabulary, literal understanding, or recall, which may not fully capture the deeper cognitive processes involved in comprehension.
Step 3: Consider how individual differences, such as background knowledge and personal experiences, influence how a student interprets and understands reading material, which formal tests may not adequately assess.
Step 4: Analyze why statements like 'formal tests always provide a complete picture' or 'all students interpret test questions the same way' are inaccurate because they ignore variability in comprehension processes and test interpretation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that formal tests may not capture the influence of prior knowledge and context on understanding, making it difficult to assess reading comprehension fully through such tests alone.
