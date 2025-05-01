In cognitive psychology, accommodation refers to the process by which an individual modifies existing cognitive schemas in response to new information or experiences. Which of the following best describes accommodation?
A
Retrieving previously learned information from memory
B
Fitting new information into existing cognitive schemas without changing them
C
Changing existing mental structures to incorporate new information
D
Temporarily forgetting information that does not fit current schemas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accommodation in cognitive psychology, which involves modifying existing cognitive schemas when encountering new information that does not fit into current schemas.
Recognize that accommodation differs from assimilation, where assimilation is fitting new information into existing schemas without changing them.
Identify that accommodation requires changing or restructuring mental frameworks to incorporate new experiences or information.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of accommodation: retrieving information is memory recall, fitting without change is assimilation, and forgetting is unrelated.
Conclude that the best description of accommodation is 'Changing existing mental structures to incorporate new information' because it captures the essence of modifying schemas.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah