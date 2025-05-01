Which of the following is the best definition of self-efficacy?
A
A person's tendency to attribute success or failure to external factors
B
The emotional response experienced when facing a challenging situation
C
An individual's belief in their ability to successfully perform a specific task or achieve a goal
D
A person's overall sense of self-worth and value
1
Understand that self-efficacy is a psychological concept introduced by Albert Bandura, which refers to an individual's belief in their capability to execute behaviors necessary to produce specific performance attainments.
Recognize that self-efficacy is task-specific, meaning it relates to confidence in performing particular tasks rather than a general feeling or emotional response.
Differentiate self-efficacy from related concepts such as locus of control (which involves attributing success or failure to internal or external factors) and self-esteem (which is about overall self-worth).
Review the provided options carefully and identify the one that aligns with the definition of self-efficacy as a belief in one's ability to perform a task or achieve a goal.
Conclude that the best definition of self-efficacy is 'An individual's belief in their ability to successfully perform a specific task or achieve a goal,' as it captures the essence of the concept accurately.
