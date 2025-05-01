The humanistic perspective is to Abraham Maslow as the social-cognitive perspective is to which of the following psychologists?
A
B.F. Skinner
B
Albert Bandura
C
Carl Rogers
D
Sigmund Freud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the humanistic perspective is associated with Abraham Maslow.
Recall that the humanistic perspective focuses on individual potential and self-actualization, with Maslow being a central figure.
Understand that the social-cognitive perspective emphasizes learning through observation, imitation, and cognitive processes.
Recognize that Albert Bandura is the psychologist most closely linked to the social-cognitive perspective, especially through his work on observational learning and self-efficacy.
Compare the other options (B.F. Skinner, Carl Rogers, Sigmund Freud) and note that Skinner is linked to behaviorism, Rogers to humanistic psychology, and Freud to psychoanalysis, making Bandura the correct match for the social-cognitive perspective.
