Which psychologist emphasized the importance of unconditional positive regard in healthy personality development?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Albert Bandura
C
B.F. Skinner
D
Carl Rogers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'unconditional positive regard,' which refers to accepting and valuing a person without conditions or judgment, crucial for healthy personality development.
Recall key figures in psychology and their main contributions: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, Albert Bandura for social learning theory, B.F. Skinner for behaviorism, and Carl Rogers for humanistic psychology.
Identify which psychologist is associated with humanistic psychology, a perspective that emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization.
Recognize that Carl Rogers introduced the concept of unconditional positive regard as a core element in his client-centered therapy approach.
Conclude that Carl Rogers emphasized the importance of unconditional positive regard in fostering healthy personality development.
