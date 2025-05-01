Which psychologist from the humanist perspective emphasized the importance of unconditional positive regard in healthy personality development?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Abraham Maslow
C
Carl Rogers
D
B.F. Skinner
1
Understand the humanist perspective in psychology, which focuses on individual potential, self-actualization, and the importance of a supportive environment for healthy personality development.
Recognize that unconditional positive regard refers to accepting and valuing a person without conditions or judgment, which is crucial for fostering self-growth and psychological well-being.
Recall key figures in psychology and their contributions: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, Abraham Maslow for the hierarchy of needs, B.F. Skinner for behaviorism, and Carl Rogers for client-centered therapy.
Identify that Carl Rogers, a humanistic psychologist, emphasized unconditional positive regard as a core component of his theory on personality development and therapy.
Conclude that the psychologist from the humanist perspective who emphasized unconditional positive regard is Carl Rogers.
