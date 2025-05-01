Which of the following cognitive tasks is an older adult without dementia most likely to perform well on?
A
Complex problem-solving tasks that require learning new strategies
B
Rapid reaction time tasks requiring quick motor responses
C
Vocabulary tests that measure knowledge of word meanings
D
Working memory tasks involving holding and manipulating new information
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive abilities can be broadly categorized into fluid intelligence (problem-solving, processing speed, working memory) and crystallized intelligence (accumulated knowledge, vocabulary).
Recognize that aging typically leads to declines in fluid intelligence, affecting tasks like complex problem-solving, rapid reaction times, and working memory.
Note that crystallized intelligence, such as vocabulary and general knowledge, tends to remain stable or even improve with age in healthy older adults without dementia.
Evaluate each task type: complex problem-solving and working memory require fluid intelligence, which declines with age; rapid reaction time also declines due to slower processing speed.
Conclude that vocabulary tests, which measure crystallized intelligence, are the cognitive tasks older adults without dementia are most likely to perform well on.
