Media multitasking has been linked to which of the following outcomes in cognitive psychology?
A
Enhanced problem-solving abilities
B
Improved long-term memory retention
C
Increased cognitive flexibility
D
Reduced attentional control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of media multitasking, which refers to engaging with multiple media sources simultaneously, such as texting while watching TV or browsing social media while studying.
Step 2: Review research findings in cognitive psychology that examine the effects of media multitasking on cognitive functions like attention, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Recognize that studies have shown media multitasking is often associated with negative outcomes, particularly in attentional control, which is the ability to focus and maintain attention on relevant tasks.
Step 4: Compare the options given: enhanced problem-solving, improved long-term memory, increased cognitive flexibility, and reduced attentional control, and evaluate which aligns with empirical evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct outcome linked to media multitasking is reduced attentional control, meaning individuals who frequently multitask with media tend to have more difficulty sustaining attention and filtering distractions.
