Which of the following best describes what the prototype model of concepts emphasizes in cognitive psychology?
A
It emphasizes that concepts are learned through classical conditioning and repeated associations.
B
It emphasizes that concepts are stored as exact copies of every instance encountered.
C
It emphasizes that concepts are organized around the most typical or representative example of a category.
D
It emphasizes that concepts are defined strictly by a set of necessary and sufficient features.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the prototype model in cognitive psychology is a theory about how we mentally represent categories or concepts.
Recognize that the prototype model suggests concepts are organized around a 'prototype,' which is the most typical or representative example of a category, rather than all instances or strict definitions.
Compare this with other models: classical conditioning focuses on learned associations, exemplar models store all instances, and definitional models rely on necessary and sufficient features.
Identify that the prototype model emphasizes a mental average or best example that captures the central tendency of a category.
Conclude that the prototype model highlights how people categorize new objects by comparing them to this central prototype rather than exact copies or strict rules.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah