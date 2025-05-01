In cognitive psychology, how are self-fulfilling prophecies and schemas related?
A
Schemas shape our expectations about others, which can lead to behaviors that cause those expectations to come true, resulting in self-fulfilling prophecies.
B
Schemas and self-fulfilling prophecies are unrelated because schemas only affect memory, not behavior.
C
Self-fulfilling prophecies are a type of schema that only influence perception, not social interaction.
D
Self-fulfilling prophecies create schemas by forcing individuals to adopt new mental frameworks after an outcome occurs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of schemas in cognitive psychology. Schemas are mental frameworks or structures that help individuals organize and interpret information based on prior knowledge and experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that schemas influence our expectations about people and situations. These expectations guide how we perceive and interact with others.
Step 3: Define self-fulfilling prophecies as situations where our expectations about others lead us to behave in ways that cause those expectations to come true.
Step 4: Connect schemas and self-fulfilling prophecies by explaining that schemas shape our expectations, which then influence our behavior toward others, potentially causing the expected outcome to occur.
Step 5: Conclude that the relationship between schemas and self-fulfilling prophecies lies in how schemas guide expectations and behaviors that bring about the anticipated results, demonstrating their interconnection.
