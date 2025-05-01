In social psychology, how do class and ability intersect to influence the gendered strategies that men might adopt in social settings?
A
Men from all social classes and ability levels tend to adopt the same gendered strategies regardless of context.
B
Men with lower abilities in higher social classes are more likely to reject gendered strategies altogether.
C
Class and ability have no impact on the gendered strategies men choose; only cultural norms matter.
D
Men from higher social classes with greater abilities may use assertive or dominant strategies to reinforce traditional gender roles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved—'class' refers to a person's social and economic status, while 'ability' refers to individual skills or competencies. Both can influence behavior in social psychology, especially regarding gendered strategies.
Step 2: Recognize that gendered strategies are behaviors or approaches individuals use to express or perform their gender identity in social settings. For men, these strategies often relate to societal expectations of masculinity.
Step 3: Analyze how higher social class combined with greater abilities might empower men to adopt more assertive or dominant strategies, as these men have more resources and social capital to reinforce traditional gender roles.
Step 4: Contrast this with men from lower social classes or with fewer abilities, who might have less access to power and therefore might adopt different or less dominant gendered strategies.
Step 5: Conclude that class and ability intersect to shape the gendered strategies men use, with men from higher classes and greater abilities more likely to use assertive or dominant behaviors to uphold traditional masculinity.
