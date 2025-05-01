According to behaviorist theory, how many repetitions are typically required for a new behavior to become a habit?
A
2 or 3 repetitions
B
About 21 repetitions
C
It varies, but research suggests it often takes at least several weeks of consistent repetition
D
Only one repetition is needed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that behaviorist theory emphasizes learning through repeated associations between stimuli and responses, where habits form through consistent reinforcement.
Recognize that the number of repetitions required to form a habit is not fixed; it depends on factors such as the complexity of the behavior, individual differences, and the context in which learning occurs.
Consider research findings that suggest habit formation typically takes several weeks of consistent repetition, often around 21 days or more, but this is an average rather than a strict rule.
Acknowledge that some simple behaviors might require fewer repetitions, while more complex behaviors may need many more repetitions to become habitual.
Conclude that the best answer reflects the variability and emphasizes consistent repetition over time rather than a specific number of repetitions.
