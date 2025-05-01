In social psychology, in which contexts is same-sex touching generally considered more acceptable among men than women?
A
In sports settings, such as after scoring a goal or celebrating a win
B
In formal business meetings
C
At family gatherings
D
During religious ceremonies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cultural and social norms surrounding same-sex touching for men and women. In many societies, men are often more socially permitted to engage in physical touch in certain contexts without it being interpreted as intimate or inappropriate.
Identify the specific contexts mentioned: sports settings, formal business meetings, family gatherings, and religious ceremonies. Consider the typical social behaviors and expectations in each of these settings.
Recognize that sports settings often involve physical contact and celebratory gestures among men, such as high-fives, hugs, or pats on the back, which are generally accepted as expressions of camaraderie and team spirit.
Contrast this with formal business meetings, family gatherings, and religious ceremonies, where physical touch among men is usually more restrained due to the formal, personal, or sacred nature of these contexts.
Conclude that same-sex touching among men is generally more acceptable in sports settings because it aligns with the social norms of physical expression and celebration in that environment.
