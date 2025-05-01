The school of structuralism includes the work and/or systems of which of the following?
A
John B. Watson and B.F. Skinner
B
Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung
C
Abraham Maslow and Carl Rogers
D
Wilhelm Wundt and Edward Titchener
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that structuralism is an early school of psychology focused on breaking down mental processes into their most basic components.
Recall that Wilhelm Wundt is often considered the father of experimental psychology and is credited with founding structuralism.
Recognize that Edward Titchener was a student of Wundt who further developed and popularized structuralism in the United States.
Identify that other options such as John B. Watson and B.F. Skinner are associated with behaviorism, Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung with psychoanalysis, and Abraham Maslow and Carl Rogers with humanistic psychology.
Conclude that the correct association with structuralism is Wilhelm Wundt and Edward Titchener.
