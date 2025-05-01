Which term best describes the effects of our mind-set and our expectations on perception?
A
Selective attention
B
Perceptual set
C
Sensory adaptation
D
Bottom-up processing
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to perception. 'Selective attention' refers to focusing on specific stimuli while ignoring others, 'sensory adaptation' is the diminished sensitivity to a constant stimulus over time, and 'bottom-up processing' involves perception that starts with sensory input and builds up to the final perception.
Step 2: Define 'perceptual set' as a mental predisposition to perceive one thing and not another, influenced by our expectations, experiences, emotions, and culture.
Step 3: Recognize that the question asks about the effects of our mind-set and expectations on perception, which means how our prior knowledge and attitudes shape what we perceive.
Step 4: Compare the definitions and see that 'perceptual set' directly involves the influence of mind-set and expectations on perception, unlike the other options which focus on attention, sensory changes, or data-driven processing.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'perceptual set' best describes the phenomenon where our expectations and mental framework affect how we interpret sensory information.
