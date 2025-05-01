In the context of cognitive psychology and the story of Jing-mei in 'Two Kinds,' what did perfection mean to Jing-mei while she was waiting to become a prodigy?
A
Achieving flawless performance and meeting her mother's high expectations
B
Ignoring her mother's wishes and pursuing her own interests
C
Accepting that mistakes are a natural part of learning
D
Being able to play with her friends without practicing piano
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the story 'Two Kinds' by Amy Tan, focusing on Jing-mei's relationship with her mother and the pressure to become a prodigy.
Step 2: Identify what perfection meant to Jing-mei during the time she was waiting to become a prodigy, considering her mother's high expectations and the cultural emphasis on success.
Step 3: Recognize that perfection, in this context, is linked to achieving flawless performance, especially in piano playing, as a way to meet her mother's standards.
Step 4: Contrast this with other possible interpretations, such as ignoring her mother's wishes or accepting mistakes, to clarify that Jing-mei's idea of perfection was about meeting external expectations rather than personal acceptance or leisure.
Step 5: Conclude that perfection for Jing-mei meant striving for flawless performance and fulfilling her mother's high expectations, which is central to understanding her internal conflict in the story.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah