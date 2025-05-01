In cognitive psychology, cognitive changes that accompany depression include a(n):
A
improvement in problem-solving abilities
B
heightened optimism about the future
C
enhanced memory for positive events
D
increase in negative thinking patterns
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which focuses on cognitive changes associated with depression in cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Recall that depression often involves negative cognitive patterns, such as distorted thinking, pessimism, and difficulties in concentration or memory related to positive information.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to typical cognitive symptoms of depression: improvement in problem-solving, heightened optimism, and enhanced memory for positive events are generally inconsistent with depression.
Step 4: Recognize that an increase in negative thinking patterns aligns with well-established cognitive theories of depression, such as Beck's cognitive triad, which highlights negative views about the self, world, and future.
Step 5: Conclude that the cognitive change accompanying depression is best described as an increase in negative thinking patterns, reflecting the typical cognitive distortions seen in depressed individuals.
