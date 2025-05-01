In cognitive psychology, an illusory correlation is best defined as which of the following?
A
The perception of a relationship between two variables when no such relationship actually exists
B
A mental shortcut that allows people to solve problems quickly and efficiently
C
The process of transferring information from short-term memory to long-term memory
D
A tendency to recall information that confirms one's preexisting beliefs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'illusory correlation' by breaking down its components: 'illusory' means something that is not real or is a false perception, and 'correlation' refers to a relationship or association between two variables.
Step 2: Recognize that in cognitive psychology, an illusory correlation occurs when people perceive a relationship between two variables even though no actual relationship exists between them.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the definition of illusory correlation. Identify which option describes a false perception of a relationship rather than other cognitive processes like memory transfer or mental shortcuts.
Step 4: Eliminate options that describe different psychological concepts: mental shortcuts (heuristics), memory processes (transfer from short-term to long-term memory), and confirmation bias (tendency to recall information that supports existing beliefs).
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of illusory correlation is 'The perception of a relationship between two variables when no such relationship actually exists,' as it directly matches the concept's meaning in cognitive psychology.
