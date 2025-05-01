Which of the following statements is true about classical conditioning and learning theory?
A
Classical conditioning only occurs in humans and not in animals.
B
In classical conditioning, reinforcement is used to increase the likelihood of a behavior.
C
Classical conditioning involves learning through the consequences of behavior.
D
In classical conditioning, a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic concept of classical conditioning: it is a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
Recognize that classical conditioning is not limited to humans; it occurs in many animals as well, so the statement that it only occurs in humans is false.
Note that reinforcement to increase behavior likelihood is a concept from operant conditioning, not classical conditioning, so the statement about reinforcement in classical conditioning is incorrect.
Recall that classical conditioning involves learning through association, not through the consequences of behavior, which is a key feature of operant conditioning.
Conclude that the true statement is the one describing how a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response, accurately reflecting classical conditioning.
