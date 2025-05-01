Which of the following is NOT a process of classical conditioning that Pavlov explored?
A
Extinction
B
Operant reinforcement
C
Spontaneous recovery
D
Generalization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key processes involved in classical conditioning as studied by Pavlov. These include acquisition, extinction, spontaneous recovery, generalization, and discrimination.
Step 2: Define each process briefly: Extinction is the weakening of the conditioned response when the conditioned stimulus is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus; Spontaneous recovery is the reappearance of the conditioned response after a rest period following extinction; Generalization is the tendency to respond to stimuli similar to the conditioned stimulus.
Step 3: Recognize that operant reinforcement is not part of classical conditioning but rather a concept from operant conditioning, which involves strengthening or weakening behaviors through rewards or punishments.
Step 4: Compare the options given and identify which one does not fit within the classical conditioning framework based on the definitions and Pavlov's research.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Operant reinforcement' is the process not explored by Pavlov in classical conditioning, as it belongs to a different learning theory.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah