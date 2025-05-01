Which theory in cognitive psychology suggests that altruistic behavior is governed by calculations of rewards and costs?
A
Theory of planned behavior
B
Attachment theory
C
Cognitive dissonance theory
D
Social exchange theory
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks which cognitive psychology theory explains altruistic behavior through calculations of rewards and costs.
Recall that altruistic behavior involves helping others, and some theories explain this behavior by weighing potential benefits and drawbacks.
Understand that the Theory of Planned Behavior focuses on intentions and perceived control, Attachment Theory deals with emotional bonds, and Cognitive Dissonance Theory involves mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs.
Recognize that Social Exchange Theory specifically proposes that social behavior, including altruism, is a result of an exchange process where individuals calculate rewards and costs to maximize benefits.
Conclude that the theory suggesting altruistic behavior is governed by reward-cost calculations is Social Exchange Theory.
