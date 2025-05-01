Which nonverbal cue is most commonly used to convey confidence and competence during a job interview?
A
Maintaining good eye contact with the interviewer
B
Crossing your arms tightly across your chest
C
Fidgeting with objects or tapping your foot
D
Avoiding eye contact and looking down frequently
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nonverbal cues are forms of communication without words, such as body language, facial expressions, and gestures, which can influence how others perceive us.
Identify the nonverbal cues listed in the problem: maintaining good eye contact, crossing arms tightly, fidgeting, and avoiding eye contact.
Recall psychological research on nonverbal communication, which shows that maintaining good eye contact is often associated with confidence and competence because it signals engagement and honesty.
Recognize that crossing arms tightly can be perceived as defensive or closed-off, fidgeting may indicate nervousness or lack of confidence, and avoiding eye contact often suggests discomfort or insecurity.
Conclude that among the options, maintaining good eye contact is the most effective nonverbal cue to convey confidence and competence during a job interview.
