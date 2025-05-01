Which of the following aspects of infant attachment is most strongly supported by psychological research and theory?
A
Attachment only develops after the age of two and is unrelated to early caregiver interactions.
B
Secure attachment in infancy is associated with better social and emotional outcomes later in life.
C
Infant attachment style is entirely determined by genetic factors and not influenced by caregiving.
D
Infants do not form any emotional bonds with caregivers during the first year of life.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of infant attachment, which refers to the emotional bond that develops between an infant and their primary caregiver, typically forming within the first year of life.
Step 2: Review psychological theories such as Bowlby's Attachment Theory, which emphasizes the importance of early interactions between infants and caregivers in forming secure or insecure attachment styles.
Step 3: Recognize that research consistently shows secure attachment in infancy is linked to positive social and emotional outcomes later in life, such as better relationships and emotional regulation.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that attachment does not only develop after age two, is not solely determined by genetics, and infants do form emotional bonds within the first year.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Secure attachment in infancy is associated with better social and emotional outcomes later in life' is most strongly supported by psychological research and theory.
