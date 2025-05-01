In cognitive psychology, which of the following practices is generally associated with improved attention, reduced stress, and enhanced cognitive performance?
A
Task switching
B
Mindfulness
C
Divided attention
D
Multitasking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved in the question: attention, stress, and cognitive performance, which are central topics in cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each practice listed: Task switching (shifting focus between tasks), Divided attention (focusing on multiple stimuli simultaneously), Multitasking (performing multiple tasks at once), and Mindfulness (focused, non-judgmental awareness of the present moment).
Step 3: Analyze the effects of each practice on attention and stress. For example, task switching and multitasking often increase cognitive load and can reduce attention efficiency, while mindfulness is known to improve sustained attention and reduce stress.
Step 4: Recall empirical evidence from cognitive psychology research that links mindfulness practices to improved attention, reduced stress levels, and enhanced cognitive performance.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, mindfulness is the practice generally associated with these positive cognitive and emotional outcomes.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah