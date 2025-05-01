In the context of theories of emotion, the ability to make others do things is referred to as _________.
A
power
B
self-efficacy
C
empathy
D
motivation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to theories of emotion: 'self-efficacy' refers to one's belief in their own ability to succeed, 'empathy' is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and 'motivation' is the internal drive to perform actions.
Recognize that the question asks for the term that describes the ability to influence or make others do things, which involves social influence and control.
Recall that in psychological and emotional contexts, the term 'power' is commonly used to describe the capacity to influence or control the behavior of others.
Eliminate the other options based on their definitions: self-efficacy is about personal belief, empathy is about emotional understanding, and motivation is about internal drive, none of which directly imply influencing others.
Conclude that the correct term fitting the description 'the ability to make others do things' is 'power'.
