Which theory of emotion would be most helpful for explaining why people are motivated to watch horror movies?
A
The excitation transfer theory
B
The facial feedback hypothesis
C
The Cannon-Bard theory
D
The James-Lange theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key idea behind each theory of emotion listed: The excitation transfer theory, The facial feedback hypothesis, The Cannon-Bard theory, and The James-Lange theory.
Step 2: The excitation transfer theory suggests that residual physiological arousal from one event can intensify the emotional experience of a subsequent event. This is important for understanding motivation in emotionally charged situations.
Step 3: Consider how watching horror movies creates physiological arousal (e.g., increased heart rate, adrenaline) and how this arousal might be transferred or interpreted as excitement or thrill, motivating people to seek out such experiences.
Step 4: Compare this with other theories: The facial feedback hypothesis focuses on how facial expressions influence emotions, the Cannon-Bard theory emphasizes simultaneous physiological and emotional responses, and the James-Lange theory suggests emotions result from physiological reactions. These do not directly explain motivation to seek arousing experiences like horror movies.
Step 5: Conclude that the excitation transfer theory best explains why people are motivated to watch horror movies because it accounts for how physiological arousal from fear can be reinterpreted as excitement, making the experience enjoyable and motivating.
