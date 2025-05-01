Which of the following is a contribution of the psychologist B. F. Skinner?
A
Creation of the cognitive dissonance theory
B
Development of operant conditioning theory
C
Introduction of psychoanalysis
D
Formulation of the hierarchy of needs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key contributions of B. F. Skinner by reviewing his main theories and research focus in psychology.
Recall that B. F. Skinner is best known for his work in behaviorism, specifically the development of operant conditioning, which explains how behavior is influenced by consequences such as rewards and punishments.
Compare the options given: cognitive dissonance theory is associated with Leon Festinger, psychoanalysis was introduced by Sigmund Freud, and the hierarchy of needs was formulated by Abraham Maslow.
Recognize that the correct contribution linked to B. F. Skinner is the development of operant conditioning theory.
Conclude that the answer is the option stating 'Development of operant conditioning theory' because it directly reflects Skinner's major contribution to psychology.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah