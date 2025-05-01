In behaviorism, what term describes actions or events that occur as a result of a behavior?
A
Stimuli
B
Reinforcers
C
Responses
D
Consequences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in behaviorism: 'Stimuli' are events that precede a behavior and can trigger it, 'Responses' are the behaviors themselves, and 'Reinforcers' are specific types of consequences that increase the likelihood of a behavior recurring.
Focus on the term that describes what happens after a behavior occurs, which is the effect or result of that behavior.
Recognize that 'Consequences' is the general term for actions or events that follow a behavior, influencing whether it will happen again.
Differentiate 'Consequences' from 'Reinforcers' by noting that reinforcers are a subset of consequences that specifically strengthen behavior, while consequences can be any outcome following a behavior.
Conclude that the term describing actions or events occurring as a result of a behavior is 'Consequences'.
