Which of the following is a core component of a behavior reduction plan?
A
Identifying the target behavior to be reduced
B
Eliminating all reinforcement for appropriate behaviors
C
Focusing solely on punishment strategies
D
Ignoring data collection procedures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a behavior reduction plan is designed to decrease or eliminate an undesired behavior by systematically addressing it.
Recognize that the first and most essential step in creating such a plan is to clearly identify the specific target behavior that needs to be reduced. This ensures the intervention is focused and measurable.
Know that eliminating all reinforcement for appropriate behaviors is not a core component; instead, reinforcement strategies are often used to encourage alternative positive behaviors.
Understand that focusing solely on punishment strategies is not recommended, as effective behavior reduction plans typically use a combination of reinforcement and other strategies rather than relying only on punishment.
Acknowledge that data collection procedures are critical for monitoring progress, so ignoring them would undermine the effectiveness of the plan.
