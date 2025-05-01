Which two concepts are fundamental to the reinforcement perspective in behaviorism?
A
Positive reinforcement and negative reinforcement
B
Classical conditioning and observational learning
C
Punishment and extinction
D
Cognitive mapping and latent learning
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the reinforcement perspective in behaviorism, which focuses on how behaviors are influenced by their consequences.
Step 2: Identify that reinforcement involves increasing the likelihood of a behavior by following it with a consequence.
Step 3: Recognize that there are two main types of reinforcement: positive reinforcement, which adds a pleasant stimulus to increase behavior, and negative reinforcement, which removes an unpleasant stimulus to increase behavior.
Step 4: Differentiate reinforcement from other concepts such as punishment (which decreases behavior) and extinction (which involves the disappearance of behavior).
Step 5: Conclude that the two fundamental concepts to the reinforcement perspective are positive reinforcement and negative reinforcement.
