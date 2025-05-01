Which of the following behaviors is most indicative of a secure style of attachment?
A
A child is overly clingy and has difficulty being soothed even when the caregiver returns.
B
A child seeks comfort from their caregiver when distressed and is easily soothed upon their return.
C
A child avoids their caregiver and prefers to interact with strangers.
D
A child shows little or no reaction when their caregiver leaves or returns.
1
Understand the concept of attachment styles, which describe patterns of behavior in relationships, especially between children and their caregivers.
Recognize that a secure attachment style is characterized by a child feeling safe to explore their environment but seeking comfort from their caregiver when distressed.
Identify behaviors that indicate secure attachment, such as the child seeking comfort from the caregiver when upset and being easily soothed upon the caregiver's return.
Compare the given behaviors to typical attachment styles: clinginess and difficulty being soothed suggest anxious attachment; avoidance of the caregiver suggests avoidant attachment; little or no reaction suggests disorganized or avoidant attachment.
Conclude that the behavior where the child seeks comfort and is easily soothed aligns with the secure attachment style.
