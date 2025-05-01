Which of the following can happen when romance and passionate love diminish in a relationship?
A
Attachment bonds are completely broken and cannot be restored.
B
Partners lose all interest in each other's well-being.
C
The relationship always ends immediately due to lack of passion.
D
Partners may develop companionate love characterized by deep affection and commitment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between passionate love and companionate love in relationships. Passionate love involves intense emotions and physical attraction, while companionate love is characterized by deep affection, commitment, and emotional intimacy.
Recognize that as romantic and passionate love diminishes over time, it is common for relationships to transition into companionate love rather than ending abruptly or losing all interest.
Evaluate the options given: attachment bonds rarely break completely without possibility of restoration; partners typically do not lose all interest in each other's well-being; and relationships do not always end immediately due to lack of passion.
Identify that the most accurate outcome when passion fades is the development of companionate love, where partners maintain a strong emotional connection and commitment.
Conclude that the correct answer reflects the natural progression of many long-term relationships, emphasizing stability and affection over intense passion.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah