Which action best demonstrates that Marly has a healthy peer relationship with Stef?
A
Marly feels jealous when Stef talks to other friends and tries to limit Stef's interactions.
B
Marly and Stef only interact when working on school assignments and rarely share personal experiences.
C
Marly often ignores Stef's messages and avoids spending time together.
D
Marly and Stef resolve disagreements respectfully and support each other's decisions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a healthy peer relationship, which typically includes mutual respect, support, open communication, and the ability to resolve conflicts constructively.
Step 2: Analyze each action described to see if it reflects these qualities. For example, jealousy and limiting interactions indicate insecurity and control, which are unhealthy behaviors.
Step 3: Recognize that limited interaction without sharing personal experiences suggests a lack of emotional closeness, which is not characteristic of a healthy peer relationship.
Step 4: Notice that ignoring messages and avoiding time together shows avoidance and poor communication, which are signs of a weak or unhealthy relationship.
Step 5: Identify that resolving disagreements respectfully and supporting each other's decisions demonstrates effective communication, respect, and support, which are key indicators of a healthy peer relationship.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah