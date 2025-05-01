In social psychology, what term describes the unintended influence that schools have on students' socialization, beyond the formal curriculum?
A
Primary socialization
B
Peer pressure
C
Formal education
D
Hidden curriculum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of socialization in social psychology, which refers to the process by which individuals learn and internalize the values, norms, and behaviors appropriate to their society or social group.
Step 2: Recognize that schools influence students not only through formal education (the explicit curriculum) but also through subtle, unintended lessons that shape social behaviors and attitudes.
Step 3: Identify that this unintended influence is known as the 'hidden curriculum,' which includes the implicit messages, values, and norms conveyed through the school's culture, routines, and social interactions.
Step 4: Differentiate the hidden curriculum from other terms: 'primary socialization' refers to early childhood learning, 'peer pressure' involves influence from peers, and 'formal education' is the official curriculum.
Step 5: Conclude that the term describing the unintended socialization influence of schools beyond the formal curriculum is the 'hidden curriculum.'
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah