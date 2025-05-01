Which of the following psychologists is most prominently associated with highlighting the importance of social learning in social psychology?
Albert Bandura
Sigmund Freud
Carl Rogers
Jean Piaget
Step 1: Understand the concept of social learning in psychology, which refers to learning behaviors through observing and imitating others, rather than through direct experience alone.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others.
Step 3: Identify the psychologist most associated with social learning theory, which emphasizes the role of observational learning, imitation, and modeling in behavior acquisition.
Step 4: Recall that Albert Bandura is the key figure who developed social learning theory, highlighting the importance of observing others in learning processes.
Step 5: Differentiate Bandura from other psychologists listed: Sigmund Freud (psychoanalysis), Carl Rogers (humanistic psychology), and Jean Piaget (cognitive development), none of whom focused primarily on social learning.
