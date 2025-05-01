Which of the following is NOT true regarding our choices of romantic or life partners according to major psychological theories of emotion?
A
Physical attractiveness often plays a role in initial partner selection.
B
Attachment styles may affect the stability and satisfaction of romantic relationships.
C
Emotional compatibility is considered irrelevant in long-term partner selection.
D
Cultural and social factors can influence whom we choose as romantic partners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about psychological theories of emotion and how they relate to partner selection in romantic or life relationships.
Step 2: Review the role of physical attractiveness in initial partner selection, which is widely supported by psychological research as an important factor in early attraction.
Step 3: Consider attachment theory, which explains how different attachment styles influence relationship stability and satisfaction over time.
Step 4: Analyze the statement about emotional compatibility, noting that major psychological theories emphasize its importance in long-term relationships, making the claim that it is irrelevant incorrect.
Step 5: Recognize that cultural and social factors are well-documented influences on partner choice, reflecting the broader social context in which relationships develop.
