Which theory of emotion proposes that our emotional experience results from cognitively labeling our physiological arousal?
A
Facial feedback hypothesis
B
Cannon-Bard theory
C
James-Lange theory
D
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
1
Understand that the question is asking about a theory of emotion that involves both physiological arousal and cognitive labeling to produce an emotional experience.
Recall the key features of each theory listed: Facial feedback hypothesis focuses on facial expressions influencing emotions; Cannon-Bard theory suggests simultaneous arousal and emotion; James-Lange theory proposes that emotions result from interpreting physiological responses alone.
Identify that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory uniquely combines physiological arousal with a cognitive label to explain how emotions are experienced.
Recognize that according to the Schachter-Singer theory, after experiencing physiological arousal, the brain searches for an appropriate explanation or label for this arousal based on the context, which then leads to the emotional experience.
Conclude that the theory which proposes that emotional experience results from cognitively labeling physiological arousal is the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory.
