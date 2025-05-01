Which of the following statements about self-efficacy is true?
A
Self-efficacy is determined solely by genetic factors and cannot be influenced by experience.
B
Self-efficacy only affects emotional responses and has no impact on behavior.
C
Self-efficacy is the same as self-esteem and always leads to higher self-worth.
D
Self-efficacy refers to an individual's belief in their ability to successfully perform a specific task.
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-efficacy. Self-efficacy is a psychological construct introduced by Albert Bandura, referring to an individual's belief in their capability to execute behaviors necessary to produce specific performance attainments.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Self-efficacy is determined solely by genetic factors and cannot be influenced by experience.' This is incorrect because self-efficacy is shaped by various factors including mastery experiences, social modeling, social persuasion, and psychological responses, not just genetics.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Self-efficacy only affects emotional responses and has no impact on behavior.' This is false since self-efficacy directly influences motivation, effort, persistence, and ultimately behavior in performing tasks.
Step 4: Consider the third statement: 'Self-efficacy is the same as self-esteem and always leads to higher self-worth.' This is inaccurate because self-efficacy is task-specific belief in ability, whereas self-esteem is a broader evaluation of self-worth; they are related but distinct constructs.
Step 5: Confirm the correct understanding: Self-efficacy refers to an individual's belief in their ability to successfully perform a specific task, which influences their motivation and behavior in that context.
