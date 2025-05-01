Which of the following statements about employees who are motivated by a need for power is true?
A
They are primarily motivated by a desire for affiliation and close relationships.
B
They usually avoid taking on leadership roles within organizations.
C
They tend to seek positions where they can influence and direct others.
D
They prefer tasks that require minimal interaction with other people.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the need for power in motivation theory. This need refers to an individual's desire to influence, control, or have an impact on others.
Step 2: Differentiate the need for power from other motivational needs such as the need for affiliation (which focuses on close relationships) and the need for achievement (which focuses on personal success).
Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem by comparing it to the characteristics of individuals motivated by the need for power.
Step 4: Recognize that employees motivated by the need for power typically seek leadership roles and opportunities to influence others, rather than avoiding leadership or preferring minimal interaction.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'They tend to seek positions where they can influence and direct others' aligns with the core motivation of individuals driven by the need for power.
