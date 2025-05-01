Which of the following is an example of self-actualization in Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
A person works to earn enough money to afford basic food and shelter.
B
An individual seeks safety by installing a security system in their home.
C
A person pursues their passion for painting and strives to create original artwork.
D
Someone forms close friendships to feel a sense of belonging.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels: physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization at the top.
Identify the examples given and categorize them according to Maslow's hierarchy: earning money for food and shelter relates to physiological needs; installing a security system relates to safety needs; forming close friendships relates to love and belonging needs.
Recognize that self-actualization involves realizing personal potential, self-fulfillment, seeking personal growth, and peak experiences.
Analyze the example of pursuing a passion for painting and striving to create original artwork as an expression of self-actualization because it reflects personal growth and creativity beyond basic or social needs.
Conclude that the example involving pursuing a passion for painting best represents self-actualization in Maslow's hierarchy.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah