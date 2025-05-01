In the context of cognitive psychology, which type of memory are you more likely to feel doubtful about when recalling information?
A
Sensory memory, such as briefly seeing a flash of light
B
Procedural memory, such as riding a bicycle
C
Semantic memory, such as knowing the capital of France
D
Episodic memory, such as remembering details of a past event
Understand the different types of memory in cognitive psychology: Sensory memory holds brief sensory impressions; Procedural memory involves skills and actions; Semantic memory stores general knowledge and facts; Episodic memory relates to personal experiences and specific events.
Recognize that sensory memory is very brief and often not consciously recalled in detail, so doubt is less about memory accuracy and more about perception.
Note that procedural memory is about well-practiced skills, which are typically recalled with high confidence and less doubt.
Understand that semantic memory involves factual knowledge, which tends to be stable and less prone to doubt during recall.
Identify that episodic memory involves recalling specific personal events, which can be influenced by many factors and is more susceptible to doubt and uncertainty when recalling details.
