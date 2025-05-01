Which of the following statements is true about the reading brain?
A
Reading is an innate ability that does not require learning or instruction.
B
The reading brain processes written language in the same way as spoken language, using identical neural pathways.
C
The reading brain relies on a network of regions including the occipital, temporal, and frontal lobes.
D
Visual word recognition occurs exclusively in the right hemisphere of the brain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that reading is not an innate ability but a learned skill that requires instruction and practice. The brain adapts existing neural circuits to process written language.
Step 2: Recognize that the reading brain does not process written language exactly like spoken language; instead, it uses specialized neural pathways that overlap partially but are distinct from those used in spoken language processing.
Step 3: Identify the key brain regions involved in reading, which include the occipital lobe (for visual processing), the temporal lobe (for language comprehension), and the frontal lobe (for language production and higher cognitive functions).
Step 4: Understand that visual word recognition is not limited to one hemisphere; rather, it primarily involves the left hemisphere, especially areas like the left occipitotemporal region, rather than exclusively the right hemisphere.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one highlighting the reading brain's reliance on a network of regions including the occipital, temporal, and frontal lobes, reflecting the distributed and integrated nature of reading processes in the brain.
