Which of the following is a component of perceptual mapping in cognitive psychology?
A
Measuring reaction time in memory recall tasks
B
Assessing emotional responses to social situations
C
Identifying dimensions along which stimuli are perceived
D
Analyzing reinforcement schedules in operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that perceptual mapping in cognitive psychology involves identifying how stimuli are organized and perceived along certain dimensions or attributes.
Recognize that perceptual mapping is about the mental representation of stimuli, focusing on the dimensions that differentiate or relate these stimuli in the mind.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it relates to the organization or perception of stimuli: reaction time measurement, emotional response assessment, identifying perceptual dimensions, and reinforcement schedules.
Note that measuring reaction time and analyzing reinforcement schedules are more related to behavioral responses and learning processes, not directly to perceptual mapping.
Conclude that the component of perceptual mapping is 'Identifying dimensions along which stimuli are perceived' because it directly involves the cognitive process of organizing stimuli based on perceived attributes.
