Which of the following patterns of thinking best illustrates a common pitfall associated with mental maps in cognitive psychology?
A
Remembering every street name in a city without error
B
Using a GPS device to navigate unfamiliar areas
C
Assuming that two locations are closer together because they are in the same country, even if the actual distance is greater
D
Forming mental images based only on verbal descriptions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that mental maps are cognitive representations of spatial information that help us navigate and understand the environment around us.
Recognize that a common pitfall with mental maps is the distortion of spatial relationships based on subjective or heuristic biases rather than actual distances.
Analyze the given options to identify which one reflects this distortion: assuming two locations are closer because they share a category (e.g., same country) despite actual physical distance.
Note that this pitfall involves overgeneralization or reliance on categorical information rather than precise spatial data, which can lead to errors in judgment about distances.
Conclude that the pattern of thinking best illustrating this pitfall is the assumption that two locations are closer together because they are in the same country, even if the actual distance is greater.
